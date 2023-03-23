Chilling Report on DOJ’s Weaponized Probe of Parents

The House Select Weaponization Subcommittee released a chilling report this week. The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and the House Judiciary Committee released an interim staff report titled, “A ‘Manufactured’ Issue And ‘Misapplied’ Priorities: Subpoenaed Documents Show No Legitimate Basis for the Attorney General’s Anti-Parent Memo.”

It was in response to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Education (DOE) using counterterrorism resources to target concerned parents.

The report sheds new light on and outlines how:

Internal communications show that the Biden Administration and National School Boards Association extensively colluded prior to the Attorney General’s memorandum on October 4, 2021;

If the DOJ performed due diligence before promulgating the Attorney General’s memorandum, the Department would have learned it lacked a legitimate predicate;

Local law enforcement around the country described the problem as “manufactured” and warned of “misapplied” federal law-enforcement priorities; and

Local officials generally opposed federal intervention at local school board meetings.

This is your government at work. The Beria-style probe likely cost millions of dollars.

Committee Republicans have repeatedly called on Attorney General Garland to rescind his memorandum. He will not do it. Using these counterterrorism resources chills protected First Amendment activity as parents rightfully fear that their passionate advocacy for their children could result in a visit from federal law enforcement.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is charged with investigating “violations of the civil liberties of citizens of the United States.”

READ THE REPORT HERE: 2023-03-21-school-board-documents-interim-report

