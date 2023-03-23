Stormy’s Letter Denying Trump Affair – She Confirmed It

Stormy stated on January 30, 2018, that she and Trump denied the affair multiple times since it allegedly went down in 2006 … and nothing’s changed. She says, “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Some questioned Stormy’s signature on the statement, but her rep, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Stormy had signed the letter. Since then, Stormy suggested it was a fake, but she neglected to say it clearly or even at the time. Some suggest it’s Michael Cohen’s signature.

Her lawyer Keith Davidson said she signed it in front of him.

So what’s true, and what isn’t? We’re dealing with liars here. One would hope the lawyer didn’t lie.

“The signature is indeed hers as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez,” Davidson said in a statement, the New York Daily News reported.

Daniels also confirmed the statement was authentic, the Associated Press reported.

This is on top of the letter from 2018 that indicates Michael Cohen used his own funds to pay Stormy.

O’Reilly noted that Alvin Bragg has been told he won’t win and should drop the case. The case is beyond the statute of limitations. He expounded on Bragg’s refusal to put criminals in prison and suggested that this fiasco would end next week.

He talked about what he is hearing and the chaos in the office of the “worst district attorney” in O’Reilly’s long history.

Watch:

.@BillOReilly reads @ChrisCuomo an email he says is from Donald Trump, which references a 2018 letter written by Stephen Ryan to the Federal Election Commission, stating Michael Cohen used his own funds to pay Stormy Daniels.#CUOMO pic.twitter.com/PUz1bdXIoh — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 23, 2023

