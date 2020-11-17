Chilling words from Obama about the future of Internet free speech

“We are going to have to work with the media and big tech companies to find ways to inform the public better about the issues and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.” ~ Barack Obama

The arrogant narcissist Barack Obama spoke with a subservient Scott Pelley on ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday about all those racist morons who voted for Donald Trump.

That’s right, all 73 million-plus who voted for Donald Trump are dumb rednecks who didn’t know what they were doing.

This hate-filled authoritarian Barack then said something that should concern everyone.

Chilling words from a totalitarian who hopes to silence half of the USA

Obama said, “We are going to have to work with the media and big tech companies to find ways to inform the public better about the issues and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.”

Obama is the one who fueled the censorship of the right, beginning with his election, when he called upon media and social media to straighten out the fake news coming from the right (and only the right).

No Question They Are Gearing Up to Censor Any “Threatening” Views

Obama also claims the internet and social media have helped create “the single biggest threat to our democracy,” in an interview with partisan Jeffrey Goldberg at the Atlantic. Obama claimed that Facebook and Fox dominate the media landscape and allow people to live in their distorted reality. That is untrue, but the truth isn’t really what Obama cares about.

Obama is going to go after our free speech on the Internet through the puppet president Joe Biden. There is no doubt. He already has.

Glenn Greenwald wrote on Twitter, “There is no question that Democrats are gearing up to use their new power to apply far more pressure than ever on Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. to censor any views they deem “threatening.” Obama could not be clearer about this…” He linked to a Vox story about the interview with Goldberg. What could be more ironic than discussing fake news with Goldberg, one of the worst purveyors of disinformation?

Under Obama’s watchful eye, the left wants to tell you how to live, what to eat, what to see, read, say, think, and where and when you can go anywhere. When they have all those controls in place, they will think of something else.

They pretend they are protecting us – mostly from ourselves. Does anyone really believe these leftists want to help us?

The Left Interfered in the Election

The media interfered in the election, beginning with the 2016 election, continuing 24/7 until the 2020 election.

They covered the stories that hurt the administration and ignored all of his successes. They slobbered over Democrat politicians.

The media ignored the Bidens and their corrupt dealings with China and other countries. The MSM completely ignores Joe Biden’s dementia and Kamala Harris’s communism.

Big Tech helped swing the election.

Everyone responded to Barack Obama’s call to intervene.

Meanwhile, a dozen or so Russian trolls putting out some dumb ads are what the FBI cares about.

These people are communists, Obama is a Marxist, and anyone who objects to the new Democrat fiats will be silenced.