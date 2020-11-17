Latest election news with ballots found in Floyd County

Georgia Finds Ballots

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is sending an investigator to Floyd County first thing Tuesday to determine what happened to throw the Presidential election count off by 2,500 ballots. The ballots were picked up during an audit.

It’s not enough to change Georgia’s results, but an explanation is needed. It’s a net gain of about 778 votes for Donald Trump.

The newly-found ballots include an additional 1,643 votes for Republican President Donald Trump, 865 for Democrat President-elect Joe Biden, and 16 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

“It will be corrected, but this is unacceptable,” Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said Monday.

Hancock said elections officials are working with Dominion Voting Systems to determine where the breakdown occurred. They’re waiting for the company to find out who was logged into the computer at the time.

“It was either their rep or our rep. And when we find out who was responsible, we will take action,” he said.

Georgia Infighting

There is a lot of infighting right now between Doug Collins and RINO Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger’s Twitter feed is filled with a defense of the election’s handling, and he’s calling Collins a liar.

He’s also attacking Lindsey Graham, claiming he wants him to throw out legal ballots.

The real problem is we have two senate races coming up in Georgia, and they are crucial to Republican control of the Senate. Democrats are already using this to paint the two candidates, Perdue and Loeffler, as failed Trump acolytes.

If Republicans lose the Senate, Democrats will be free to turn us into the Marxist nation they envision.

Schumer, Pelosi, AOC will all be unleashed.

In Other News

President Trump wrote on Twitter, “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! ”

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

However, the county race only had a ten-vote margin, and this issue will possibly only affect that race. The margin was too large in the presidential race for it to be affected.