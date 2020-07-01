China begins its violent crackdown of Hong Kong

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) began its violent crackdown on Hong Kong protesters on Wednesday. This immediately followed China’s government imposing a new national security law that gives Beijing total control over the city.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into law a bill banning acts of sedition, subversion, and terrorism, a bill passed by China’s top legislative body by a vote of 162-0. Violating the new law could result in a sentence of life in prison.

In response, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong.

“Hundreds turned out to protest the legislation in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay but were met with a heavy security presence,” CNN reported.

“Riot police fired pepper spray into the crowd, kettled and dispersed protesters, and deployed water cannons.”

The Hong Kong Police Force touted the first arrests under the new laws, tweeting out photographs and writing.

The man who was arrested appears to only have a flag that read, “Hong Kong Independence.”

The Hong Kong Police Force later announced a second arrest under the new national security law after a woman was caught carrying a sign that stated: “Hong Kong Independence.”

The police arrested three women for showing independence slogans.

The Hong Kong Police Force later warned those who were waving a purple flag that warned others of the new draconian law that they may also be arrested.

According to police, at least 300 protesters were arrested Wednesday.

The New York Times highlighted how the new national security law allows China to suppress Hong Kong’s growing protest movement and to expand its national security apparatus “to pervade many layers of Hong Kong’s society.”

Ambiguously worded offenses of separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign countries carry maximum penalties of life imprisonment. Inducing residents to hate the government in Beijing or Hong Kong is defined as a serious crime.

A new Committee for Safeguarding National Security will be authorized to operate in total secrecy and be shielded from legal challenges. Its officials will be given the task of scrutinizing schools, corporations, non-governmental organizations, news companies, and foreigners living in Hong Kong and abroad.

