China begins its violent crackdown of Hong Kong

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) began its violent crackdown on Hong Kong protesters on Wednesday. This immediately followed China’s government imposing a new national security law that gives Beijing total control over the city.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into law a bill banning acts of sedition, subversion, and terrorism, a bill passed by China’s top legislative body by a vote of 162-0. Violating the new law could result in a sentence of life in prison.

In response, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong.

“Hundreds turned out to protest the legislation in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay but were met with a heavy security presence,” CNN reported.

“Riot police fired pepper spray into the crowd, kettled and dispersed protesters, and deployed water cannons.”

The Hong Kong Police Force touted the first arrests under the new laws, tweeting out photographs and writing.

The man who was arrested appears to only have a flag that read, “Hong Kong Independence.”

#BREAKING: A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force. pic.twitter.com/C0ezm3SGDm — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

The Hong Kong Police Force later announced a second arrest under the new national security law after a woman was caught carrying a sign that stated: “Hong Kong Independence.”

#NationalSecurityLaw in effect. #HKPolice further arrested a female for showing a material with #HKIndependence slogan in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong. #HKPolice will take resolute enforcement action in accordance with #NSL. pic.twitter.com/mTmJWt8Z8m — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

The police arrested three women for showing independence slogans.

Three females were arrested respectively for showing materials with #HKIndependence slogans in #CausewayBay, violating #NSL. Anyone who organises, plans, commits or participates in committing secession or undermining national unification shall be guilty of an offence. pic.twitter.com/SB3vYQyiha — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

YOU WILL SAY WHAT THEY TELL YOU TO SAY, THINK WHAT THEY TELL YOU TO THINK

The Hong Kong Police Force later warned those who were waving a purple flag that warned others of the new draconian law that they may also be arrested.

According to police, at least 300 protesters were arrested Wednesday.

The New York Times highlighted how the new national security law allows China to suppress Hong Kong’s growing protest movement and to expand its national security apparatus “to pervade many layers of Hong Kong’s society.”

Ambiguously worded offenses of separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign countries carry maximum penalties of life imprisonment. Inducing residents to hate the government in Beijing or Hong Kong is defined as a serious crime.

A new Committee for Safeguarding National Security will be authorized to operate in total secrecy and be shielded from legal challenges. Its officials will be given the task of scrutinizing schools, corporations, non-governmental organizations, news companies, and foreigners living in Hong Kong and abroad.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

Come to America! We need freedom fighters right now!

The Hong Kong crackdown has begun pic.twitter.com/JPL5wNxVdk — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2020

The UK Prime Minister is offering citizenship to 3 million Hong Kong people:

JUST IN: Boris Johnson says the U.K. will offer 3 million Hong Kong citizens with British National (Overseas) status the path to full British citizenship #NationalSecurityLaw #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ekkfoaCTTk — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 1, 2020

Just now huge crowd marches at Times Square Hong Kong is dead but the Hongkong people are alive. CC BY 4.0 pic.twitter.com/GJ9Gh5e4PL — Studio Incendo (@studioincendo) July 1, 2020

New graffiti in #HongKong “Arise, ye who would not be slaves” pic.twitter.com/45iInsJlhK — Luke de Pulford 裴倫德 (@lukedepulford) July 1, 2020