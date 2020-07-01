OK County DA levels terrorism charges against radical communist rioters

A district attorney in Oklahoma hit several protesters with charges of assault, rioting, and terrorism This was the result of their recent violent protests in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said on Friday that he went with the toughest charges against the rioters because he doesn’t want to see the lawlessness taking place in some parts of the country [blue cities]. He also doesn’t want a “police-free” region popping up since Oklahoma City will not be Seattle.

“This is not Seattle,” he told the Oklahoman. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.”

Prater leveled the strict charges against Isael Antonio Ortiz, 21, Eric Christopher Ruffin, 26, and Malachai Davis, 18. Police allege that Ortiz burned an Oklahoma County sheriff’s van during protests on May 30.

Ruffin is accused of encouraging “wanton destruction” by streaming Ortiz on a Facebook Live post in which he was also heard saying officers who harm black people should be killed. Ortiz has also been accused of attempting to burn a bail bonds shop along with Davis, who is accused of breaking the bond shop’s windows with brass knuckles he was filmed wearing.

David McKenzie, an attorney for Davis, has called the terrorism charges “unconstitutional.” He said that Davis punched the window but did not break it. He also claimed that Davis, whose father died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, is a good person and not a terrorist.

Deshayla Dixon, 24, Adam Warner Hayhurst, 19, Daniel Ray Dickerson, 27, and James Lovell Holt, 31, were arrested on rioting charges for allegedly carrying out violent acts during the protests.

Most of these men were caught on camera.

Saxon Weber, 26, was charged with assaulting an officer after he allegedly shoved an officer who was attempting to arrest another protester.

Five others were charged with incitement of a riot. Prater said those arrested were affiliated with Antifa or other far-left groups.

“Several people were carrying flags that were identified as belonging to the following groups: Antifa, Soviet Union (communism), American Indian Movement, Anarcho-Communism (solid red), and the original Oklahoma flag … currently adopted by Oklahoma Socialists,” the police report stated. “Several known supporters of anti-establishment organizations were present in the crowd.”

This has never been about police brutality or black lives. It’s about communism.

If we start putting some of these people away for ten years, maybe they will learn to protest peacefully.