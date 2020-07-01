Breaking…Police took back CHOP after they went to Jenny’s house

Seattle law enforcement officials took back the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone early Wednesday morning. Communists and anarchists from Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other fringe groups occupied it for more than three weeks.

The law enforcement action came after multiple people were shot and two teenagers killed. And it comes after CHOPeans went to Mayor Jenny’s house. Read about that here and here. She was OUTRAGED by that, her words.

POLICE STATEMENT

“Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.”

“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings,” the department added. “Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.”

[And they visited her home]

Police took over the area in minutes.

THE CLIMATE LOVERS LEFT THEIR FILTH

Citizen journalist Andy Ngo wrote: “Tons of trash and junk remain on the streets of CHAZ. Despite promises to hold the territory by any means necessary, protesters didn’t put up much resistance this morning. CHAZ was retaken by police in a matter of minutes.”

They want to kill Andy Ngo for covering their violent escapades:

This was last night:

