China Criminalizes Speech, Clothing, Actions That Hurts Feelings

China’s Communist Party (CCP) plans to criminalize public speech and online content that “hurts Chinese feelings, harm the feelings of the country, or undermines the spirit.” The punishments for this crime are fines or imprisonment. It’s only a 15-day stay in prison, but who knows what the future holds, because with dictators and communism, it’s never enough.

Eventually, you could end up in the gulag where they might decide to use you for slave labor or an organ donor.

The law will apply to written content, speech, and even items of clothing.

According to Nikkei on Friday, “China’s legislature on Aug. 28 deliberated draft amendments to China’s Public Security Administration Law that would ban behavior, clothing and speech that is “detriment to the Chinese national spirit or hurts the feelings of the Chinese people.”

The EU Commission isn’t far from that. They put the Digital Services Act in place which doesn’t allow so-called hate. It even affects the USA platforms. It will evolve as China has – same mindset.

