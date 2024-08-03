China Drug Carfentanil Hits NYC: 100X Worse Than Fentanyl

Thanks to open borders and criminals pouring into the city, drug overdoses in New York are on the rise. More than 3,000 deaths were reported last year alone, with 89% of them linked to the synthetic drug fentanyl.

Now, we have a new ultra-deadly synthetic drug that’s hitting the streets: carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times. more potent than fentanyl.

The drug is powerful enough to sedate an elephant, and just a grain of it is strong enough to kill a person ingesting it. It’s known as carfentanil. It has been linked to at least seven overdose deaths in the city this year.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan is fearful that the number could surge.

She told PIX11 News, “The street drug market has never been deadlier than it is today. You may buy something that will kill you.”

It comes from China, as does fentanyl, and Chinese nationals are pouring in across our border.

Carfentanil is a powdery substance that comes out of China and is filtered into the illicit drug supply through Mexico. Brennan said undercover agents are stepping up efforts to identify the source and who is selling it. “If it gets out of control as fentanyl has, overdoses could go up even higher than they are now and we’re at record numbers now. A tiny amount of it, a grain can kill someone,” she said.