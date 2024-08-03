Elon Musk’s Seven Reasons to Vote for Trump

Does anyone believe that repeating the past four years is good for America? Does anyone think Kamala can handle world leaders? How many wars do we need to convince people the current direction is destroying our nation?

As Elon Musk said in a recent interview, he wants someone tough, and you can’t feign the courage Donald Trump showed as he yelled out after being shot, “Fight!”

Trump is strong, courageous, and tough. He can handle world leaders. Musk wants a secure border and supports safe and clean cities. Trump is most likely to deliver that. Lastly, he’s the best candidate to reduce spending.

Musk wants “a secure border. We don’t have a secure border.” He is the most likely person to reduce the size of the government.

Kamala isn’t tough and is the opposite of tough. She’s authoritarian, and the same authoritarians who have run the government for the past four years will run her. They will continue the pro-crime and pro-borderless policies. Democrats fully support enlarging government and the nanny state. Don’t forget that they plan to destroy our energy sector, force us out of our cars, and demand we eat less meat and dairy.

If they can, they will destroy the filibuster, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court and our Bill of Rights.

Then there are the regulations. Democrats love regulations. Kamala’s running mate, Josh Shapiro, was chosen to swing Pennsylvania to Democrats. He is running away from Israel faster than a Rottweiler with a bomb on its back.

Elon Musk Reveals 7 Reasons Why He’s Voting for Donald Trump 1. @ElonMusk was astounded when Trump fist-pumped and shouted, “Fight!” shortly after getting shot in the face. “You can’t feign bravery in a situation like that,” he said. 2. Musk seeks a leader “who is… pic.twitter.com/x63hBAmJx7 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) August 3, 2024