China Expects 40 -65 Million Cases of COVID XBB a Week

China is bracing for a new wave of Covid infections that could see as many as 40 million cases a week, reaching 65 million by the time the surge peaks at the end of June, reports NBC News.

XBB Porn

It’s the XBB variant. The entire legacy media is issuing the same report, almost verbatim. They warn that this is a variant China hasn’t experienced, and it’s likely it will breed more variants.

Don’t worry, the Chinese have two vaccines on the way, and the FDA approved the COVID pill in the US. Big Pharma is going to update its boosters that no one wants.

The new wave’s data was revealed by respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan at a medical conference this week in the southern city of Guangzhou. According to state media, he told the audience that the wave that started in late April was “anticipated.” His modeling suggested China could be approaching 40 million infections per week. By the end of June, he said, the weekly number of infections will peak at 65 million.

The WHO Wants You to Get Your Booster

The World Health Organization has called for new Covid shots to be developed for this winter that targets mutated variants.

An advisory group for the global health agency said the current crop of shots should be updated to target the currently dominant XBB strains, The Daily Mail reports.

They want people to get their boosters for variants that don’t exist when they only last a couple of months and don’t keep anyone from spreading or contracting the illness.

Also, the WHO is in bed with Maoist China.

Fortune states that it will likely be an invisible wave for now.

“XBB, the “first major highly immune-evasive” group of COVID variants, “will sweep through China,” but the wave will be “largely invisible” owing to low rates of testing and reporting, Raj Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Ark., and a top COVID-variant tracker, tells Fortune.

“When it comes to XBB variants, “the rest of the world has seen them all.” But up until recently, “China hasn’t,” he says, adding that the country has a substantial population at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID owing to age, immune status, and comorbid conditions.”

Related