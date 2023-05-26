Cori Bush & Other Reps Want $14 Trillion in Reparations

Rep. Cori Bush, an economic illiterate, wants $14 trillion in reparations payments for Jim Crow (Democrat laws). The US revenue in fiscal year 2023 is only estimated at $4.71 trillion. Even if you could give them $14 trillion, it wouldn’t end there. Marxists are never satisfied.

For the first time, the extensive history of the enslavement of Africans, post-Jim Crow discrimination, and other racially charged subjects has been entered into the congressional record — and repairing the lasting damage these institutions caused will have a hefty price tag, according to one Democratic lawmaker.

In 23-page legislation introduced Thursday, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called on Congress to adopt several measures aimed at righting historic wrongs, including urging the federal government to issue federal reparations to Black Americans and other reparatory justice efforts. A minimum of $14 trillion would be needed “to eliminate the racial wealth gap that currently exists between Black and White Americans,” the resolution argues.

“The United States has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people in the United States,” H.R. 414 declares.

No one in this country has a moral and legal obligation to fork over $14 trillion to people who didn’t earn it.

The clip is very cringe as Marxists call for free money from people who don’t owe them anything.

Cringe! Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and Democrats introducing the Reparations Now Resolution, urging Congress to provide at least $14 trillion in reparations. pic.twitter.com/izmCRp8R02 — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) May 20, 2023

This is just more of the crazy Marxism permeating the nation – a “cesspool of stupidity.”

Michael Savage: "The nation is melting down into a cesspool of stupidity." @ASavageNation pic.twitter.com/jN1QertsHD — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 26, 2023

In another fun moment from Cori Bush, she says her constituents are being poisoned by their gas stoves.

Where do you begin with that one?

OMG Dying laughing. She’s a clown. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) May 24, 2023

