I am not an Erick Erickson fan, but his panel presentation, which included Michael Carlucci and Brian Cavanaugh, is outstanding and information Americans need to have.

China is targeting states, and Michael Carlucci realized they had to combat the attacks, which puts states in conflict with national interests. That is when he helped found State Armor.

Brian Cavanaugh, former NSA, is a senior vice president with American Global Strategies, a small business consultant firm. He has worked with people like Tom Homan, a border expert.

They warn that China is already attacking us. When Xi met with Biden last year, they had a kind of declaration in which Xi said he wanted more subnational cooperation and connections. The reason for that is that they are all centralized, answering to the communist party military, so when they have agreements with states, they then operate to influence those local politicians.

The communist police stations in America still exist, and Carlucci explained what happens on our soil.

Cavanaugh said the young [18-45] Chinese males without spouses pouring through the border, the most conservative number, the lowest number, was 3.1 million. When you compare it to the population, that means about 780,000 law enforcement and about a million military.

“The numbers should be terrifying to people,” Cavanaugh said.

He added that there are people fleeing China, but the downfall is the sophisticated system they have in the United States to monitor, track, and influence those dissidents.

Carlucci talked about Huawei, which is equipped with cameras and close to military installations. One administration simply wanted to study it, and the Trump administration said he didn’t care what they had to do, just cut them down.

Cartels are using military-grade drones to track the pattern of life to bring fentanyl and trafficked humans into the country.

Buying Up Land

Erickson asked Cavanaugh about China buying up large tracts of land. Carlucci said it’s not necessarily the size; it’s where they are buying the land. It’s near military installations. He provided one story from Texas. A former general from the People’s Liberation Army bought land 10 to 15 miles from Laughlin Air Force Base. He said he wanted it to build windmills. There is no wind where he bought the land. What he was going to do was put up a 700-foot surveillance tower.

Carlucci mentioned that they could throttle any power we try to use where China is buying land and where the military installations are. They even tried to buy land that would provide a chokepoint for our rail service.

Cavanaugh explained the danger of the Open Skies Treaty. China’s flying patterns are tracking civilian infrastructure here and in Europe, key parts and assets to the electric grid. They are following the pipelines, the fiber optic channels. When he hears of a cyber incident, he knows how bad it is.

A Chinese company was trying to point up a grain silo near a military base. A public entity was fighting them over a bill, and it seemed they were trying to get lucrative contracts. The CCP wanted to be on top of our critical assets. The Chinese are bouncing state to state with their malevolent plans, and they have money to fund them.

States Make Rapid Changes When They Become Aware

Cavanaugh said the states are nimble and are trying to share the story in D.C. When the states find out, they respond, but these companies addressing the issues are not in every state.

He added that DHS and CISA are not doing what they are supposed to do. They are too busy setting up disinformation boards and censoring.

The Chinese also have organ donor companies.

There is some bipartisan buy-in on this in the swamp.

