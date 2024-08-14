Walz let Minneapolis burn because police “started the problem…”

Children of people who look like me run to the police; others have to run from [the police, Walz has said. He didn’t want to send law enforcement because he claimed they “started the problem in the first place.

It wasn’t the communist anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who were to blame or criminal George Floyd; it was law enforcement and white people.

Heather MacDonald wrote an excellent article that is being widely shared, Walz Dithered While Minneapolis Burned. You can Google it to find the article without the paywall. It’s at the Manhattan Institute and the Wall Street Journal.

MacDonald begins by describing the behavior of sanctified criminal George Floyd and the ensuing lack of support for the police that promoted the riots.

When Minneapolis burned, Woke Walz wouldn’t deploy the National Guard despite Mayor Frey begging for help. Frey explained that the number of police was insufficient. Walz deliberately let the city burn because he agreed with the communist/anarchist rioters. He might as well be in Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Watch:

Mayor Jacob Frey wanted the Governor to send in the National Guard to restore the peace in Minneapolis. Tim Walz mocked his fellow Guardsmen as “19 year-old cooks.” Which is ridiculous. My cousin deployed with the National Guard in Minneapolis and he was an Army Ranger. pic.twitter.com/E3D44W9TMx — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 8, 2024

Frey pleaded with him, and Walz released 500 Guardsmen the next evening, but it was already too late.

The Third Precinct—where the officers who responded to the Floyd call worked—came under attack in the early hours of May 28. Rioters fired high-powered BB guns at officers outside the precinct; the front door was shot out at 4 a.m. All around the station house, businesses were burning down.

On May 27, Gov. Walz used his midday Covid press briefing to racialize what he called Floyd’s wrongful death and to commend the Minneapolis mayor’s immediate firing of the four officers: “We all know that these types of incidents disproportionately affect our black and brown community members,” Mr. Walz said. He thanked the “protesters” for their “commitment to safely protest during this pandemic”—an apparent reference to wearing masks—and “encouraged everyone to be safe, especially in light of the Covid 19 pandemic.” He described himself as “saddened to see that some of the protesters were in harm’s way” the previous night, his only oblique reference to the riots.

While Frey desperately called and emailed Walz, Walz’s staff quizzed the Guard about its members’ DEI training and whether they had experience working with “diverse communities,” according to a report by a Minnesota Senate committee.

This is lunacy, but that’s obvious to sane people. More craziness from Walz:

On May 29, Mr. Walz held a press conference to explain his decision to send in the National Guard and its belated timing. “There was a decision during the day whether—did you occupy the entire city and shut it down after those 24 hours?” he said. The problem Mr. Walz allegedly confronted was that the “tools of restoring order are viewed by so many as the things that have oppressed and started the problem in the first place.” He spoke of “people who are concerned about that police presence of an overly armed camp in their neighborhoods that is not seen in communities where children of people who look like me run to the police, others have to run from.”

Walz has a serious problem with skin color:

Mr. Walz’s skin color bore on his legitimacy as a decision-maker; he said: “I will not patronize you as a white male without living those experiences of how difficult” it is to have a police force occupying one’s neighborhood. He described the riots themselves as a manifestation of systemic racism: “What the world has witnessed since the killing of George Floyd on Monday has been a visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we go from here.” Mr. Walz imputed a sacramental quality to the looted and torched buildings: “The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish, unheard.”

Finally, he activated the entire Guard:

On the morning of May 30, Mr. Walz activated the entire Minnesota National Guard. By the next day, more than 5,000 soldiers and airmen had been called up. They eventually restored order.

More than 1500 businesses and buildings were burned, and Walz was busy blaming white people and the police.

By then, the lunacy had spread throughout the country. So, if you want to know how Harris will handle crime, choosing Walz as her running mate should give you a clue.

Walz is not American in thought and deed.

In 2022 Mr. Walz declared May 25 “George Floyd Remembrance Day” and has done so each year since. The 2022 and 2023 proclamations invoked “systemic racism” or its equivalent five times. They urged the public to “honor” Floyd “and every person whose life has been cut short due to systems of racism,” and to “deconstruct and undo generations of systemic racism.”

