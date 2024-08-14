Progressives [Communists] Elected in Vermont

Our Revolution describes itself as America’s largest grassroots progressive political organizing group. It is celebrating the victories of its endorsed progressive [communist] candidates.

It’s a communist organization under the auspices of Bernie Sanders.

They are proud to announce the communists they were able to get elected or re-elected in Vermont alone.

The following is from their victory email:

Today’s victories mark a significant moment in the ongoing effort to bring progressive ideas into the mainstream of the Democratic Party. The success of our endorsed candidates, from Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman to State Senators and Representatives like Tanya Vyhovsky, Brian Cina, Emilie Kornheiser, and Emilie Krasnow, reflects the growing demand for a government that prioritizes the needs of everyday people over corporate interests.

As the founder of Our Revolution, Bernie Sanders ignited a movement nearly eight years ago that has profoundly reshaped American politics. His vision of a fair and just society has not only become a rallying cry for millions but has also driven the Democratic Party to embrace progressive policies..

Today, Sanders remains the standard-bearer of this movement, and his overwhelming support in Vermont’s primary is a powerful reminder of his popularity and the principles he champions.

Alongside Sanders, Our Revolution is proud to celebrate the victories of a slate of progressive candidates who share his vision and dedication to the people of Vermont:

David Zuckerman , re-elected as Lieutenant Governor, is a lifelong advocate for environmental justice and the rights of working people. His decades-long collaboration with Bernie Sanders and his commitment to fighting corporate power make him a crucial leader in Vermont’s progressive movement.

This is just Vermont. Of course, you know Ilhan won her primary in Minnesota.

Since Democrats decided to welcome communists into the party, the country is moving in that direction.