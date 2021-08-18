China is conducting drills near Taiwan to show it can block the US

















China has dispatched warships, ASW aircraft, and fighter jets off the coast of Taiwan. They have mercilessly mocked the United States after the fall of Kabul and told Taiwan the US will not save them.

They are currently holding assault drills near Taiwan.

In a brief statement that was released on Tuesday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said the drills were “using actual troops,” and “recent U.S.–Taiwan provocations … severely violated the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Taiwan is a de facto independent country but one that the Chinese regime claims as its own.

These are not routine drills.

“It’s special and rare that the PLA performs a military exercise in both seas. In the military sense, the PLA wants to show that it can cut the U.S. Navy’s transportation line via the Bashi Channel to the South China Sea [from the Philippine Sea],” Su Tzu-yun, director of the Defense Strategy and Resources Division of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan, told The Epoch Times on Aug. 17. “[The drills are] indeed a threat to Taiwan.”

China expert Gordon Chang says “China’s regime, after the fall of Kabul, is talking as if it has a license to take Taiwan and destabilize everywhere else. The most dangerous elements in the world are now loose.”

The regime “is gloating—and moving fast to take advantage of the situation.”

They Gave Us COV

The ruthless CCP deliberately spread COV. They knew about it from late summer at least and wouldn’t let their citizens travel within the country over it but did let them travel the world. Democrats helped them escape any and all criticism.

On today’s Just The News AM with Sophie Mann, Gordan Chang alleges that China deliberately spread Covid-19, saying that “If we continue our relations with China, we’re basically saying it’s all right to kill millions of Americans in the future because it’s acceptable.” pic.twitter.com/03uS5ayd2s — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 25, 2021

Xi is a real communist. Wake up, Democrats.

Related















