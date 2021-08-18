Donald Trump on “most humiliating period of time” since “Jimmy Carter”

















Donald Trump interviewed with Sean Hannity last night and described the Afghanistan defeat as “the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.”

“It is a terrible time for our country. I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what’s happened here: You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages,” Trump said.

“You are dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously… in Afghanistan. So it’s something that you can’t even believe,” he added.

“I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their incredible fear – and they’re blowing off of the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air, nobody has ever seen anything like that,” he said. “That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away. That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.”

Even Democrats are becoming critical of the Biden administration’s decisions.

“I am disappointed that the Biden administration clearly did not accurately assess the implications of a rapid U.S. withdrawal. We are now witnessing the horrifying results of many years of policy and intelligence failures,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

“This certainly has not been a good day for America. The images we saw coming out of Afghanistan show a tremendous humanitarian crisis. This is going to hurt us, no question about it,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Member Ben Cardin, D-Md., told MSNBC

As an aside, Hannity asked the former president if he was going to run in 2024, he said he can’t say because of campaign finance laws but he’ll [Hannity] will be very happy.

Watch:

Or this:

Related















