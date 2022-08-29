China Moves Into Islands 1800 Miles S. of Hawaii

China expanded into the South China Sea as we know, building islands and arming them. They are now expanding into the South Pacific.

They have already taken over the Solomon Islands. While Joe Biden pushes proper pronoun usage, the Solomon Islands made a deal with China.

The Solomon Islands denies that China will be able to establish a military base on its territory. But the accord appears to allow for military police deployments from the People’s Liberation Army and possible naval access, The South China Morning Post reports.

The deal with China, judging from a leaked draft, spells out a system for the Pacific country to request assistance from Chinese police, armed police, military personnel, and other armed forces. Australia, also asleep at the wheel, was allegedly surprised by this aspect of the deal.

According to the draft text, the agreement would give China an avenue to “make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in the Solomon Islands”, while Chinese forces could also be used “to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in the Solomon Islands”.

We lost 1600 soldiers and more than 4,000 were injured to free the Solomon Islands and this past week, when a US ship asked to refuel, the Solomon Islands would not respond to the US request.

China isn’t stopping there.

There are little islands 1800 miles south of Hawaii now under China’s control. They seek to build an airbase there.

The Republic of Kiribati has a 20-year vision that looks set to be integrated into China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It gives highest priority to building two ‘transhipment hubs’—major ports in a tiny country that has no economic market for such facilities.

According to National Interest, one hub is planned at the capital of Tarawa Atoll in the west, which was the site of the first major amphibious landing by US forces in the push against Japan during World War II. The second is planned at the strategically located Kiritimati (‘Christmas’) Atoll in the east, directly south of Hawaii and the major US bases there.

Related