Trump’s on Fire over Corrupt Agent Escorted Out of the Bureau

This morning, Donald Trump is on fire after news of the ex-FBI agent who was escorted out of the bureau. Agent Tim Thibault hid his biased past from the FBI, but whistleblowers have since released the information.

Donald Trump responded on TruthSocial this morning. “The fired agent was in charge of the Mar-a-Lago Raid and the Election investigation. How’s he doing?”

An agent who hated Donald Trump handled voter fraud in 2020 and Mar-a-Lago. It puts the raid in question. Thibault is a rogue agent, or is this regular FBI practice?

Donald Trump has been retweeting truly accurate memes this morning. We put some at the end.

THE STORY

Former FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was reportedly escorted out of the bureau on Friday. This resulted from whistleblower allegations that he showed political bias in his handling of politically sensitive investigations.

The Washington Times reported eyewitness accounts that “Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator last Friday escorted by two or three ‘headquarters-looking types,'” according to The Washington Times.

The article states that Thibault “abruptly resigned” but was “forced to leave his post” and cites two unnamed former FBI officials.

Whistleblowers alleged that Thibault concealed the partisan nature of evidence from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to secure their approval to open an investigation into former President Donald Trump in 2020, unrelated to the raid, according to information made public by Sen. Charles Grassley.

Republican lawmakers have been scrutinizing Mr. Thibault for making anti-Trump statements on social media in 2020.

In February and September of 2020, Thibault liked separate Washington Post opinion pieces criticizing Attorney General William P. Barr for not more aggressively prosecuting former President Trump’s political allies and close associates.

Thibault also retweeted a post by the Lincoln Project, a fake Republican group. They called Mr. Trump “a psychologically broken, embittered and deeply unhappy man.”

According to the former official, Thibault was also known for pushing out unvaccinated agents from the FBI’s election squad whom he suspected to be Trump supporters.

