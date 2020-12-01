China is beyond thrilled with the election — maybe — of Joe Biden. It will help them in their long-term plans.

A Chinese sociologist says they are ahead of schedule in overtaking the United States. He said that China now has “absolute superiority over the United States,” and he’s thanking God for COVID.

Only Donald Trump had the courage to take them on.

The liberal elites are in bed with China. For example, Silicon Valley has a co-dependent relationship with China, but it’s okay as long as they keep their $1.4 billion market share.

Victor Davis Hanson explains how huge sums of money bought Biden, Bloomberg, colleges, sports, and Silicon Valley. He describes the latter as the “most reactionary and selfish people in the world.”

Watch: