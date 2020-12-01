Georgia probes Warnock group sending voter registrations to New Yorkers

Democrats have praised Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger for not responding to Donald Trump’s claims and continuing the same corrupt voting process for the upcoming senatorial races. However, there is one type of voter fraud that Raffensperger might actually care about — out of state votes.

The New Georgia Project, where senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock served as CEO until February, is one of four voter sign-up groups probed for improper registration activities, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said in a press conference.

While Raffensperger said he had not seen indications of systemic fraud, he said there is evidence of “third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia.”

Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project “sent voter registration applications to New York City,” in a potential violation of state law.

“Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony,” said Raffensperger. “These third-party groups have a responsibility not to encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible.”

What good is this probe? Raffensperger doesn’t care about the improper signature verifications and low numbers of rejections on November 3rd, and he okayed drop boxes, early voting, and ballot harvesting.

WARNOCK’S GROUP LOOKS CORRUPT

According to the group’s corporate filings, Warnock was listed as CEO of the New Georgia Project from 2017 until Feb. 21, 2020. He has been identified as the New Georgia Project’s chairman and spokesman in media reports and has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the group, including a push to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.

In Georgia, you can vote after residing in the state for 30 days, which some Democrats said they would do. Raffensperger needs to look at that.

