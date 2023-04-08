China Sends Warplanes, Naval. Vessels, Aircraft Toward Taiwan

In retaliation for the Taiwanese leader’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, China sent 42 warplanes, and eight naval vessels toward Taiwan.

They met in the United States.

Twenty-nine aircraft flew into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), an area where foreign aircraft are identified before entering a country’s territorial airspace. The ministry posted their condemnation on Twitter.

We condemn such an irrational act that has jeopardized regional security and stability. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 8, 2023

While the world implodes under Biden’s rule, all the media talks about is the Tennessee Three who are nasty Democrats weaponizing the deaths of six Christians, including three young children, a caring custodian, and two educators who dedicated their lives to children.

