China Sends Warplanes, Naval. Vessels, Aircraft Toward Taiwan

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

In retaliation for the Taiwanese leader’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, China sent 42 warplanes, and eight naval vessels toward Taiwan.

They met in the United States.

Twenty-nine aircraft flew into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), an area where foreign aircraft are identified before entering a country’s territorial airspace. The ministry posted their condemnation on Twitter.

While the world implodes under Biden’s rule, all the media talks about is the Tennessee Three who are nasty Democrats weaponizing the deaths of six Christians, including three young children, a caring custodian, and two educators who dedicated their lives to children.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments