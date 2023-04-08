Biden Plans to Prioritize Organ Transplants by Skin Color

Joe Biden plans to prioritize organ transplants based on skin color. America First Legal is investigating and filed a FOIA request with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to obtain records related to the Department’s apparent intention to make organs for transplant available based on the race of the recipient, not medical need.

This is unconstitutional. Is there any law that Democrats won’t break?

Pursuant to President Biden’s “equity” Executive Order that infuses racial grievance politics into every aspect of the federal government, HHS is unlawfully injecting race and national origin into the Health Resources and Service Administration’s (HRSA) Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

On January 27, 2022, the HRSA announced it was changing how it would report data on organ transplants to provide more detail about the racial and ethnic background of transplant recipients. And, on March 22, 2023, HRSA announced a “Modernization Initiative,” including a “plan to strengthen…equity…in the organ donation and transplantation system.” However, using race and national origin as criteria for organ transplants is patently illegal under the National Organ Transplant Act of 1984.

In the name of [Marxist] equity, Bidenistas are injecting systemic racism into every facet of the US government.

Thanks to the corrupt media, Americans are very apathetic or don’t know what is going on.

Related