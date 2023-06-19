China Snubs Blinken Who Then Sells Out “Taiwan Independence”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to “stabilize” badly deteriorated U.S.-China relations. After the meeting, Blinken said the US opposes “Taiwan independence.

He met with China’s Xi Jinping for 35 minutes on a diplomatic trip that yielded no tangible results for the United States. Blinken was snubbed. A low-level diplomat greeted him at the airport. After that, President Xi decided not to sit with Blinken side by side as he has done with other Secretaries of State. The meeting with President Xi almost didn’t happen, with Blinken receiving confirmation only 45 minutes beforehand.

Even though Blinken said he had limited expectations for the trip, he claimed the trip was successful. The main goal was to resume military contacts, but China refused. China will not resume military-to-military contacts, which the U.S. considers crucial to avoid miscalculation and conflict, particularly over Taiwan.

The issues of spy balloons and spy bases in Cuba goes unresolved.

Instead of making progress on human rights abuses, establishing military communications, or addressing trade violations, Blinken instead stated in a press conference on Chinese soil that the United States still “does not support Taiwan independence.”

Blinken made an announcement saying we do not support Taiwan’s independence. While Biden has indicated he sticks with the one-China policy, it’s a bad tactic to tell China we won’t do a thing if they invade. That’s what he did.

“On Taiwan, I reiterated a longstanding US ‘One China’ policy,” Blinken said. That policy has not changed. It’s guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiques, the six assurances. We do not support Taiwan independence…we remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution to cross-state differences.”

BREAKING: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gives China the green light to invade Taiwan during his visit to Beijing, China. “We do not support Taiwan independence.” What a pivot from Biden’s previous comments from just months ago. What happened? “Yes, if in fact, there was… pic.twitter.com/gyAp8TPxrW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 19, 2023

