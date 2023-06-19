KJP Says She & Joe Biden Are Historic Figures

President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared herself to be a “historic figure” on Saturday after one year of lying as press secretary.

She made the comments while appearing in an interview on The Grio in which she compared herself and the Biden administration to US historical figures.

Historically bad?

“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said.

“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.

She’s probably referring to her most unimportant attributes – she is a black lesbian. How that helps her as a cabinet member we cannot say.

Their most historic moments are the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI against political rivals, making us Banana Republic. Who can forget the historic inflation, historic open borders, the wars, what they did to Afghanistan, and the glorification of child mutilations as sacrifices to the god of transhumanism.

May they go down in history as losing the battle for the soul of America.

