China Tariffs Canada 100% on Certain Products

China hit Canada with 100% tariffs on certain agriculture products. It was in retaliation for their tariffs on China’s EVs.

China on Saturday announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, adding that a 25% levy would be placed on aquatic products and pork originating in Canada.

The measures are scheduled to come into force from March 20, according to a statement from China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

It is the latest in a series of tariff announcements by the U.S., China, Canada and Mexico in recent months.

China has imposed 100% retaliatory tariffs on select Canadian imports such as canola oil, peas, pork, and seafood, escalating trade tensions between the two nations. This action follows after Canada imposed import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which some view as part of a broader U.S.-led initiative to pressure China.

The new duties become effective March 20, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. Additional 100% tariffs will be imposed on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, and additional 25% tariffs will apply to pork and aquatic products.

The duties come in retaliation for Ottawa imposing tariffs against Chinese imports in October, including a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made EVs and 25% on steel and aluminum imports.

“Despite China’s repeated opposition and dissuasion, Canada has taken unilateral restrictive measures on electric vehicles, steel, aluminum and other products imported from China without investigation, undermining China-Canada economic and trade relations,” read the statement by the customs authorities.

The decision to impose retaliatory duties comes after an “anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada’s restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises,” it added.

