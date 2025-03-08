Trump Exits as the EU Pushes for War

The incessant war mongering by the EU has worn out Donald Trump’s patience. He was elected on the promise of ending this horrendous war in Ukraine, and he will not fail, which is something the EU doesn’t seem to understand nor does Ukraine.

Yesterday, we reported that Trump was thinking of pulling out about 35,000 troops from Berlin and sending them to Hungary. Of the 160,000 troops stationed overseas, many are in Germany. As we wrote, the Telegraph reports that Trump is angry that they [Europe] are pushing for war in Europe. That information came from a source close to the White House.

Additionally, how many times has President Trump told them they must pay their fair share, and they don’t. Up until recently, the US paid almost all of NATO expenses, and the US pays for all the wars. They don’t even want to pay their 2% of GDP, which is woefully inadequate.

Currently, we pay 70% of NATO’s expenses and NATO has become a bureaucratic morass of waste.

Trump has said that he may not defend nations who don’t pay.

Trump needs to keep the Ukraine Russia war from spiraling into World War and the inevitable nuclear war.

Unfortunately, Ukraine, the UK, France, Germany, and Scandinavian nations refuse to cooperate in peace. They’re going to try to fund Ukraine heavily in the absence of US funds.

The EU has no one to defend them, including themselves. They’ve always relied on the US; we bailed them out of two world wars, and we do it gladly. We sacrificed our young for them because they were our brothers and sisters. They have now proven to be quite distant from us on many levels. Who are they going to go to if not us?

They’ve given up God, adopted insane ideologies, and abandoned the law and the rights of their people. They censor, tax them beyond reason, social engineer their countries into the third world, and fail to listen to the citizens. They think they have every right to throw them into a war that could be avoided.

Trump has made it clear he’s perfectly willing to not negotiate and let the EU work out anything they want, which puts Russia in a terrible position because now Putin’s dealing with several raving narcissists, some of whom might be sociopaths. They’re weak but they seem to like war. Russia won’t want to negotiate with mindless, soulless individuals who think they can change men into women.

It is quite unexpected that the EU has not followed suit with the US. They are driven by ideology, arrogance, and the lunatics in the World Economic Forum and UN.

When Trump says that Russia is easier to deal with than Ukraine, he’s undoubtedly telling the truth. Russia never sought war with the entire EU, but got it. Now, he wants out.

The EU could become more reckless, but hopefully they abandon their emotions to consider common sense.

