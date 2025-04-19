China Tariffs & the Fight to Restore America

Karl Rove is ranting on the pages of the Wall Street Journal about fake Trump fatigue and tariffs, among other things. He likes to feed the anti-Trump rage. However, 130 countries are negotiating, some appear settled, and China is the focus of Trump’s tariff actions. The media is clutching their pearls over China, predicting Armageddon.

30 to 60 days will have trade deals with everybody. pic.twitter.com/kCS07Of2fr — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 17, 2025

The latest hysteria is over China telling their officials they are going to a war footing.

Perhaps they can improve relations with their neighbors by building more illegal fortress islands in a sea that doesn’t belong to them. Maybe ramming their neighbor’s ships a lot more would help, too. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) April 17, 2025

People like Rove tend to predict the worst, but China has much more to lose. That’s not a flip comment.

The US not only represents 25% of the world economy, which is very impressive. However, it also accounts for approximately 40% of the world’s consumer spending. China’s GDP alone is 25% smaller than the US’s.

If Chinese companies start getting delisted, they will have serious problems. If they can’t trade with the US, they are in trouble.

Also, companies will look for permanent moves out of China if this isn’t settled soon.

China cannot sell its goods to its poor citizens, so they have to export. Much of their wealth was based on stealing ours, our secrets and innovations, manufacturing, and so on. It’s not because their Maoist government works.

We keep hearing about how modern and wonderful Shenzhen China is, but that’s because they don’t show you the bad parts. pic.twitter.com/6sRcWqNLLD — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 12, 2025

Restoring America

China is trying to lure other trade partners to abandon the US, and the media has sweaty collars over it. It is not likely that China will succeed, no matter how much other countries complain about the US. Everyone knows China is a predatory communist nation, and no matter how much we like Chinese people, their government is abhorrent.

The EU depends on the United States for defense and its economy.

The US can’t run endless budget and trade deficits endlessly. Something had to change. We must restore the nation’s manufacturing.

Additionally, it’s important to note that the US isn’t making enough ships, drugs, and other necessities, and that must change for our national security. The rest of the world and the US can step in and make the ships, equipment, and drugs, but it won’t be easy for China to do it once companies leave.

Their breaking point will come before ours.

SOLVENCY ISSUES: Xi Jinping cannot ‘wait out’ Donald Trump’s tariffs

China’s economy is reeling from the impact of tariffs, and public discontent is growing. On Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, videos show citizens openly criticizing the government’s rigid stance on tariffs,… pic.twitter.com/rJQkrZfAVW — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) April 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email