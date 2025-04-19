Trump-Hating Karl Rove Bashes Trump in an Op-Ed

Karl Rove, of wrong 100% of the time, whiteboard fame, claims that Americans are “already exhausted” of President Donald Trump, less than 100 days into his second term.

Karl Rove is a serious Trump hater. I have Rove fatigue.

Rove argued in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal that “voters made crystal clear” what they wanted from the new administration — lower prices and a better economy.

Trump promised to reduce inflation, but instead, he started a trade war, Rove stated, noting that many expect prices to rise.

Currently, they are going down.

He doesn’t realize Trump has been telling us this would happen with tariffs before he was elected.

Rove then said, “His policies will almost certainly continue to be a mixture of deliberately planned, well-executed ideas and those concocted on the fly,” the former deputy White House chief of staff under President George W. Bush stated. “The former includes his undoing of the Biden administration’s excessive regulatory rules and red tape. The latter: the Department of Government Efficiency and removing fluoride from drinking water.”

Basically, Rove doesn’t like anything Trump is doing.

Rove also criticized Trump’s extensive use of executive orders rather than legislation.

Congress hasn’t done anything. Trump has possibly only a year-and-half to fulfill his agenda. Rove wants it all to continue on as it has with debt increasing at existentially dangerous rates.

“And there’s something shocking about this White House to an old-school politico like me: It doesn’t spend much time drawing attention to the president’s successes. Rather than patiently explaining his actions and why they’re good for Americans, the president and his advisers move from one thing to another, seemingly at random,” he adds.

The former Bush advisor said, “There’s way too much retribution. Most of the president’s revenge attempts will end badly for him.”

It’s not revenge to demand justice for obviously criminal and unethical acts. It is not retribution, it’s accountability.

Fortunately, for us, Karl Rove is always wrong.

