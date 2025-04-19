SCOTUS Could Sell Our Nation Out This Summer

“A nation in which one administration can allow millions of unvetted illegal migrants into the country, but requires that a court vet each deportation decision in an individually adjudicated case will soon lose the values our democratic system was intended to preserve,” Bill Ackman

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted deportations of alien criminals (Tren de Aragua) from Texas. Only Justices Alito and Thomas dissented. Hopefully, we have nothing to worry about. However, if the court demands trials for each of these illegal aliens, it’s over for the US. Perhaps, they may only object to sending them to the El Salvador prison.

Tren de Aragua had no foothold in the US before 2021, and now they do. They are in most major cities and beyond. We must get them out of here.

We cannot afford the time or expense to provide each person with a taxpayer-funded trial. The country probably has 50 to 60 million illegal aliens in the US, and many are undesirables. Only 15 years ago, illegal aliens had few privileges beyond a hearing in an immigration court. You’re here illegally? Fine, now you’re gone. They are getting privileges of citizens thanks to far-left groups like the ACLU, which has its origins in Soviet Russia.

Over the past four years, the US welcomed human traffickers, monsters who trafficked children into sex and labor horrors. The US removed all vetting and DNA verification requirements to facilitate it.

The 14-Year-Old Girl and the Evil Administration

The last four years were a complete disaster, a criminal and humanitarian crisis. Stephen Miller expressed it best to the media, but they remain largely unmoved to even tell the truth.

“I just want to tell you one story while you’re off here that is a very important deal,” Miller told the press. “Let’s review the genuine evil of the last administration’s immigration policies that, for whatever reason, our corporate press in this country never really cared to cover, and certainly elicited no outrage, no emotion from this country’s political and ruling elite.

“But this, by the way, this is not an isolated instance. This is the kind of thing that we discover, not only every day, but every hour. This illustrates how inhuman the policies were under the previous administration, and how many thousands of lives we are saving by upholding and enforcing our law.

Stolen from her family

“So there was a 14-year-old girl that we discovered who was trafficked across the border in the previous administration, stolen from her family in her home country. The Biden administration made no attempt to return her to her home country, or to return her to her family in her home country, or to reunify her in any way with her family in her home country.

“Instead, they resettled her in the United States with the so-called sponsor. That so-called sponsor is all funded by our taxpayers. This entire procedure is funded by taxpayers. That so-called sponsor was himself an illegal alien, so subject to his removal and deportation.

“Again, the Biden administration did not deport the sponsor, but handed the girl over to the sponsor. The sponsor claimed to be that girl’s brother. He was not, in fact, her brother.

“The Biden administration, of course, did not attempt to verify this in any way, shape, or form, as they did not for the hundreds of thousands of minors that were placed in the hands of illegal aliens. They know they were being lied to; they didn’t care; they were being lied to. This individual was an illegal alien who had no familial relationship with this young girl.

“What happened next will not surprise you, although it will sadden you. He raped the 14-year-old girl and impregnated her.

“So, the Biden administration took a young girl, took her away from her family, brought her into the United States, resettled her with an illegal alien, a 26 -year-old adult male, subjected her to rape and what anyone would describe as torture. So, the young girl was tortured and raped and impregnated as a result of the choices made by the Biden administration.

“When this case was brought to the Biden administration for prosecution, they charged it down and did not even prosecute the case. So, it’s evil on top of evil on top of evil…”

The Supreme Court is also set to decide the birthright citizenship case, and a wrong decision could cause serious harm to the Constitution. It is hard to have confidence in them when Roberts’ friend, far-left Norm Eisen of many years, says Roberts and Coney-Barrett hate Trump and will keep ruling against him.

Watch:

STEPHEN MILLER: BIDEN’S RECKLESSNESS WITH MIGRANTS WAS EVIL “There was a 14-year-old girl that we discovered who was trafficked across the border in the previous administration, stolen from her family in her home country. The Biden administration made no attempt to return her… https://t.co/CDUWYKEcNW pic.twitter.com/Gi5DiwMfGr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 19, 2025

No Joke! Kevin Smith clips.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email