Laugh Break

As you know, Colombian President Petro, a former communist guerilla, still a communist, turned away two planes full of Colombian criminals. Trump came out and said he would levy tariffs of 25% immediately on his exports and 50% soon after. Petro sent his presidential plane after the US planes and picked up his criminals. Then Petros said he’d level tariffs on the US but quickly relented when he realized Donald Trump wouldn’t care.
Here’s a Colombian criminal joking about it.
Even Colombian comedians are now making jokes about how President Trump crushed their president in mere minutes pic.twitter.com/cW09qTbZIr
— George (@BehizyTweets) January 27, 2025
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter