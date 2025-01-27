Laugh Break

By
M Dowling
-
1
39

As you know, Colombian President Petro, a former communist guerilla, still a communist, turned away two planes full of Colombian criminals. Trump came out and said he would levy tariffs of 25% immediately on his exports and 50% soon after. Petro sent his presidential plane after the US planes and picked up his criminals. Then Petros said he’d level tariffs on the US but quickly relented when he realized Donald Trump wouldn’t care.

Here’s a Colombian criminal joking about it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz