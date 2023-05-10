China’s Building an Omniscient Surveillance Network

The Chinese Maoists have mass surveiled their people since 1949, but now with Skynet, the millions of cameras nationwide, the Internet, and digital technologies, they have become all-knowing about everyone.

Skynet allows officials to know what is happening everywhere with facial recognition. China has over 700 million facial recognition cameras. They can catch criminals or targets within minutes. Your money is linked to it, as are your social credits.

When caught doing something wrong, they just take the money out of your wallet.

There is no freedom.

How long before the Democrats have a permanent electoral majority and duplicate the Chinese system?

WATCH: 🇨🇳 China’s SKYNET: Social Credit In Action

• China has +700m facial recognition cameras

• Your bank account is linked to your Facial ID through a CBDC. When you’re caught doing “something wrong” they just take money out of your Digital Wallet bank account.

👇 pic.twitter.com/JXY9tiaHfh — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) May 9, 2023

