McCarthy Met With Biden on the Debt Ceiling But Biden Wasted His Time

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said there was no progress in the discussions with Joe Biden on raising the debt ceiling. Reporters weren’t allowed to stay during the negotiations even though Biden presents his administration as the most transparent ever.

“We’re not gonna take any questions now. We’re gonna get started and solve all the world’s problems,” Biden said as reporters were kicked out.

Biden will cut nothing despite our $31 trillion debt and trillion-dollar deficits.

Joe Biden waited 97 days before he even discussed the debt ceiling. McCarthy explained his position and the path we’re on, spending more than we take in for 21 years straight.

“The Democrats, when they took the majority, and they increased it by 6 trillion they’re now spending 23,24% of the GDP for 21 straight years. We have spent more money than we brought in. So you want us to continue down this same path. How can you look at your children or grandchildren? How can you simply say to them that I’ve wasted your future?

Biden won’t even cut unspent COVID money despite the fact that the pandemic is over. McCarthy talked about cutting the $50-$60 billion that wasn’t spent on COVID to no avail.

He talked about Biden’s inaction as banks fail and millions pour across our borders, including terrorists.

“I mean think about what’s happening, OK? You got banks failing. Why? Because they spent so much money inflation happened, interest rates went up. … three of the four largest banks failures have just happened in the last three months but the president never called the four leaders down.

“You’ve got millions of people coming across our border. Do you realize in the month of February, we caught more people coming across our border illegally on the terrorist watch list then we caught the entire time during the last administration? Do you feel safer because of it? And now we watch hundreds of thousands of people ready to come on Thursday. Does the Democrats or the president have a bill to solve this problem? No…”

It appears that Biden has no intention of negotiating. We might see the 14th Amendment used to circumvent Congress, and raise the debt ceiling.

