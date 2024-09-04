China’s Consul General Ousted After NY Official Arrested for Spying

China’s consul general in New York, Huang Ping, has been removed from his position after shocking spy accusations against a top official for New York governors Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government. Hochul reported the news on Wednesday.

Before taking questions at an event, Hochul said she was on the phone with a high-ranking State Department official about Huang Ping’s removal at Antony Blinken’s request.

Hochul said during the phone call, she “conveyed my desire to have the consul general from the People’s Republic of China at the New York Mission expelled, and I’ve been informed that the consul general is no longer in the New York Mission.”

“I also requested the State Department to take appropriate action in response to the dangerous and outrageous actions taken by the People’s Republic of China,” she said.

Huang’s dramatic departure came just a day after federal prosecutors leveled a bombshell 64-page indictment against Sun, 41, and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, accusing her of acting as a foreign agent for China.

China requires former Chinese citizens to act as agents if called upon, and they have at least one police station in New York.

New York allegedly has a problem with some radical Chinese American organizations that are Maoist-leaning.

America has a massive Pro-Chinese Communist Party Fifth Column problem.

Below is only a partial list of the leaders of Pro-CCP Chinese-American organizations, each of which has hundreds or thousands of Pro-CCP Chinese-American members.

The enemy is already inside the wire. pic.twitter.com/iZ5aC7n2BG — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) September 4, 2024

If you don’t think there is a subversive Pro-Chinese Communist Party Fifth Column operating in the U.S. –

In this Feb 2024 American Lianjiang Association event, the Chinese Communist Revolutionary song, popular during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, We Walk on a Great Road is played. pic.twitter.com/ifrHCZ4nsn — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) August 21, 2024

The woman appears to be China-born Linda Sun (Sun Wen 孙雯), who was NY Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul’s Deputy Chief of Staff. If true, it means high Democrat Party officials joined leaders of rabidly Pro-CCP Chinese-American groups to protest the visit of Taiwan’s President. pic.twitter.com/WZjCuzh4YZ — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) September 2, 2024