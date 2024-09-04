The ‘Overworked’ Secret Service Are Attending DEI/LGBT Events

We might have an idea of what is wrong with the US Secret Service, which nearly got the President killed, an innocent man killed, and two others injured.

They are concentrating on all the wrong things, everything except their mission.

RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree has another exclusive:

EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Service’s Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion today at 11:09 a.m. ET sent out an agency-wide request (see email below) for nominees to attend an all-expense paid trip to an LGBTQ+ “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at Disney World in Orlando Oct. 7-10.

The call for nominees to attend the conference, which includes leadership plenary sessions, a “Night Out” at Disney Studios, and a gala event on the final night, is rankling many rank-and-file special agents and Uniformed Division officers.

A large number of Secret Service employees are working so hard — many seven-day work weeks with no time off — that they’ve already hit their “supermax limit” for overtime pay, meaning they can no longer receive overtime for their work. One special agent characterized that phenomenon as essentially working for free.

Many special agents and Uniformed Division officers say the call for nominees for the LGBTQ+ conference at the height of campaign season is tone-deaf when resources are stretched so thin — especially in the wake of the J13 assassination attempt against former Pres. Trump that killed Corey Comperatore.

“I would like to know with the operational tempo [we’re under], how they think this is an appropriate use of manpower?” one source in the Secret Service community asked.

The email also comes less than a week after the Secret Service announced that its employees are so overworked by the security requirements of protecting former Pres. Trump, JD Vance, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz + other protectees, as well as the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for NYC later this month, that the U.S. military is being called on to supplement Secret Service personnel. That help from DoD will continue throughout 2024 through at least Inauguration Day, the USSS announced Thursday.

As I reported last week, rank-and-file Secret Service special agents are wondering if the DoD and the DHS personnel they are being provided will be ADEQUATELY TRAINED in protective duties. The Secret Service has used Army and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers for many years, but USSS special agents want to know how these additional DoD and DHS personnel providing supplemental support this year will be trained.

As I also previously reported, some Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI personnel, used for “post-standers” during J13 and other protected campaign events only receive one PowerPoint presentation for training for these events, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Today, the NY Post backed up my previous reporting on that and the fact that most of the agents assigned to the J13 Butler rally were Homeland Security personnel.

Today’s Secret Service email calling for nominations for the “Out and Equal” conference asks each assistant director’s office across the agency to email their selections for conference attendees to the Director of Alntertiave Employment by Sept. 13.

The email states, “Any questions regarding this announcement should be directed to the chief, Alternative Employment, DEIA, and Data Analytics” or to the “administrative manager. “

Here’s the link for the “Out and Equal Conference,” which boasts the participation of many Fortune 500 companies and “government agencies” and lists as sponsors many big U.S. companies, including Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, Target, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley, Apple, Accenture, JPMorganChase, Bank of America, Experian, Dell Technologies, Deloitte and many others.

