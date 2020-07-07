China’s theft of US secrets: “largest transfers of wealth in human history”

A rising China is a positive development not only for China but for America. ~ Biden said.

The Chinese Communist Party is stealing U.S. technology and trade secrets on a scale “so massive that it represents one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a speech given at the Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute.

He said there is a new China-related investigation opened every 10 hours.

“China is engaged in a whole-of state-effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary,” he said.

“It can execute that campaign with authoritarian efficiency,” he added. “They’re calculating, they’re persistent, they’re patient, and they’re not subject to the righteous constraints of an open democratic society, or the rule of law.”

They use a variety of methods from hacking to acquisitions to physical theft. Their stooges include people in intelligence services, private firms, professors, graduate students, and researchers.

The communists target U.S. companies from Fortune 100 companies to startups, in a variety of industries from aviation to agriculture.

U.S. pharmaceutical companies and research institutes have especially been targeted during the pandemic.

Wray said that almost half of the FBI’s nearly 5,000 counterintelligence investigations across the country are connected to China, adding that in the past decade, there has been roughly a 1,300 percent increase in economic espionage cases linked to the regime.

They try to influence operatives and if that doesn’t work, they find intermediaries, and are relentless.

