Disney signs anti-American Colin Kaepernick to lucrative deal

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game against Green Bay. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder. ~ Colin Kaepernick, August 2016

Days after Colin Kaepernick called Independence Day a celebration of white supremacy and complaining of oppression, Disney signed him to a lucrative deal that includes multiple scripted and unscripted projects that focus on race and social justice.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney, announced that the first project to stem from the deal will be a docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s career. Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and former ESPN host, will produce the upcoming docuseries.

She has a bad attitude also.

Their idea of social justice will be nothing more than Marxist propaganda.

Disney is making a hero out of this anti-American cop hater who walks around in Castro and Ché Guevara shirts and ‘cops as pigs’ socks.

HE’S GOING TO INSPIRE YOUTH

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Kaepernick closed his Disney deal via his Ra Vision Media company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture, and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

They want to elevate “black and brown voices.” The only problem is it’s black and brown MARXIST voices.

Disney is an evil organization that has no interest in protecting the United States. Their new hero is a Castro-loving revolutionary.