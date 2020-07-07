Rep Omar demands we dismantle the US “economy & political system’

Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling for the dismantling of the United States’ “economy and political system.” It’s not unexpected since she is a Democratic Socialist [communist] and has made it clear that she hates the United States.

Omar hates capitalism and sees it as “oppression.” The truth which evades her is that capitalism has given the best standard of living to the largest number of people than any other system in the world.

The Minnesota representative took an oath to defend the constitution but she is doing her best to destroy it and our freedoms along with it.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar, a Democrat [communist], said. “So, we cannot stop at [the] criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

How is she oppressed, one must wonder.

ILHAN OMAR IS A BIG PROMOTER OF THE MARXIST BLM

A huge supporter of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, Omar has repeatedly called for systematic change to law enforcement, housing, and healthcare systems.

“I will never stop saying: Not only do we need to disinvest from police, but we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” Omar, a representative for the district that covers the city of Minneapolis, said at a rally last month. “The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root. And so, when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer, and we allow for something beautiful to arise, and that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us.”

She aligns with fellow leftists, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, and all of them back Black Lives Matter.

BLM IS A COMMUNIST MOVEMENT

The president of the NY Black Lives Matter organization, Hawk Newsom said if BLM doesn’t get what they want, they’ll burn it all down.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it,” Newsome said. “And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

BLM is raising a huge amount of money and 71% of it goes to them and their consultants. Despite that, they found a loophole that allows them to avoid paying taxes.

Bill O’Reilly put up a great primer on who BLM is which you can read on this link.

If you wanted to destroy the country, could you think of a better way than putting people like Ilhan Omar in Congress?

Watch:

Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the United States “economy and political system.” pic.twitter.com/FPBF1XKiWD — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 7, 2020