A World Health Organization (WHO) team, due to investigate the origins of Covid-19 in the city of Wuhan, China, has been denied entry to China, the BBC reports.

Two members were already en route when the Chinese Communist Party denied them entry. China claimed, after months of negotiation, that dates were still being arranged.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, with the initial outbreak linked to a market. NSA now believes the virus originated in the Wuhan bioweapons lab.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “very disappointed” that China had not yet finalized the permissions for the team’s arrivals “given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute.”

“I have been assured that China is speeding up the internal procedure for the earliest possible deployment,” he told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, explaining that he had been in contact with senior Chinese officials to stress “that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the BBC “there might be some misunderstanding” and “there’s no need to read too much into it.”

The CCP is playing us all.

