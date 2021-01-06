Woman shot by Capitol Police dies

President Trump had every right to give the speech he did today, and the crowds who went to D.C. had every right to protest. Unfortunately, once the protesters broke into the Capitol, they became criminals. So far, thirteen people have been arrested.

We don’t yet know who the ringleaders of the break-in are. One witness said one of the perpetrators had a hammer and sickle tattoo on his wrist. Newsmax heard there were provocateurs who riled up the crowd. Some left-wingers tweeted information about a stash of bricks and water bottles could be found — that could be for evening violence.

A pro-Trump protester wrapped in a Trump flag was shot in the neck through a window in a closed door by a Capitol Hill police officer. She has died.

This is the video but it’s very disturbing and shows her being shot as she appears to climb on a door with a large window:

NBC reports that the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol today has died pic.twitter.com/OoIk39WWzn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

THE DUELING SPEECHES

The election was corrupt. Mail-in voting is corrupt. And President Trump was treated terribly for the past four years.

Unfortunately, President Trump is blaming Vice President Pence, who couldn’t reject electoral votes constitutionally. We cannot demand others to follow the Constitution and then pick and choose what we will abide by.

President Trump gave a good speech calming the situation in D.C. after the violence broke out:

Joe Biden gave a speech condemning the violence as well. The only problem is he never did the same with the Democrat Antifa or Black Lives Matter. He is not a strong leader.

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

Vice President Pence Condemned the violence:

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. also condemned the violence:

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

