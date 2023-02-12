Chinese Mockingly Troll Biden For Shooting Down Balloons

With Fighter Jets

by James S. Soviero

After Biden hid under his desk for much of the Chinese spy balloon’s leisurely trip across our nation, should anyone be surprised that those Communists would humiliate him and, by extension, the US military even further?

Nope. The only surprise is it took Xi and his crew this long to heap insults on Hunter’s Father and the brave men and women he supposedly “commands.”

Here are some examples.

News outlets owned by the Chinese Communist Party say President Biden has only managed to make the U.S. military look weaker by pitting fighter jets against a surveillance balloon and an unknown “object.”

“The Joe Biden administration’s handling of the Chinese balloon case last week was meant to showcase the United States’ strategic strength amid fierce attacks by Republicans….and (Biden’s) low approval ratings…” an official said in China Daily. “But instead, it has shown to the world how immature and irresponsible — indeed hysterical — the U.S. has been in dealing with the case.”

The Chinese Global Times stated, ”Less than a week after a U.S. fighter jet fired a missile and brought down a Chinese balloon, an utterly harmless civilian airship designed for meteorological use, the US shot down an unidentified object around Alaska on Friday at the order of President Joe Biden.” It continued, “Stuck in typical partisanship and ‘political correctness,’ orders from the White House are getting laughably juvenile.”

That Commie mouthpiece continued their taunting. “The U.S. did make a strong case that the F-22 is invincible when its enemy balloons. Unfortunately, this is the way the US propagandizes – bragging about shooting down balloons.”

“Is US strong or weak? It looks pretty damn tough in the face of balloons, civilian airships, and other innocuous objects. But in the face of real battlefield, U.S.’ choice is to exhaust others.” That was likely a reference to America’s support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Because of a crisis feckless Biden tried desperately to ignore, this cognitively crippled and dithering “Commander In Chief” has opened the door for our greatest geopolitical foe to mock him and, worse still, denigrate our military on the global stage.

To say that will only embolden our enemies is an understatement. The world is a very dangerous place, to begin with, and Joe Biden has made it exponentially more dangerous.

