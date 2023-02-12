Poisonous Plumes Heading for Pennsylvania and New York City?

After a fifty-car train derailment – ten cars carrying dangerous chemicals – officials authorized a controlled slow burn. They burned the chemicals off because they were afraid of an explosion. While it was determined successful, some say the poisonous chemicals are heading for Pennsylvania and New York City and killing fish and animals along the way.

It’s only polyvinyl chloride, PVC, and it dissipates once it hits the air. However, residents complain about dead livestock, birds, fish, and chickens. We don’t know what the scene on the ground is and if they are overreacting.

Cleveland.com report:

Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death.

Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site late in the afternoon, about an hour after authorities said the controlled release would begin.

The slow release of vinyl chloride from five rail cars into a trough that was then ignited created a large plume above the village of East Palestine. Still, authorities said they were closely monitoring the air quality.

“Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a brief evening news conference about three hours after the venting, and burning procedure began.

Yet, they did tell everyone within two miles to leave.

It was deemed successful.

“The controlled breach of several rail cars has been completed successfully under the supervision of experts and first responders. Some of the material is now burning off, consistent with expectations from the earlier models, and is expected to drain for a short number of hours. We have been and will continue monitoring air quality with the Ohio EPA. Remediation work at the site can now safely continue,” a Norfolk Southern press release said.

Some say it was a catastrophic failure. It probably isn’t, but that’s an educated guess.

this is going to keep getting worse pic.twitter.com/9pVdlZn208 — catastrophic failure (Kristi’s alt) (@ohshidt) February 11, 2023

The reporter trying to cover it was arrested:

A reporter trying to cover it was pushed to the ground, handcuffed, and arrested for trespassing while covering the news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. He spent five hours in the hoosegow.

Gov. DeWine said he did not authorize the arrest.

Are poisonous chemicals blowing east?

USA Today reports:

Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals carried by a train that wrecked in Ohio, residents were concerned about toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Vinyl chloride was released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

The chemicals are still lingering, people are finding dead fish and animals, and it’s heading for New York City. However, we don’t think PVC is necessarily a problem. We can’t speak to the other chemicals.

Ohio right now That’s a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and a ton of other bad chemicals The local police blew it up like a beached whale, now megatoxins are Chernobyling Ohio and there’s a news blackout and the police are beating reporters and camera people and dragging em pic.twitter.com/yUYxNWhZ6H — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) February 10, 2023

The language of the person filming the plume is very strong, so don’t listen if you’re sensitive to cursing. H

This environmental devastation will be visible from space for decades pic.twitter.com/AemUee9tBI — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) February 10, 2023

The media loves a calamity. However, people are reporting dead livestock and tainted water.

The water is safe to drink but everything in it is suddenly dead pic.twitter.com/98G29t3ihM — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) February 11, 2023

Related