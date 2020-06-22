CHAZ-CHOPeans segregate Black people, shoot others, second shooting Sunday

CHAZ/CHOP, the new Antifa-Black Lives Matter nation in downtown Seattle, set up borders immediately and they don’t let undesirable immigrants come in. They have crime there, including murder, but they take care of it themselves. They had a second shooting late last night. Police are banned so it’s hard to get details. One of their demands is to defund and dismantle the police, but their experiment with no police appears to be a failure.

They now have set up a segregated Black area, setting us back to Jim Crow with a preference for Black people.

I thought we were all pretty much aligned on racial segregation being a bad thing until fairly recently. https://t.co/OKJGgK2GMB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 22, 2020

They have too many guns given the fact that some or most of them are insane.

The first shooting that left the 19-year-old dead and a 33-year-old man in critical condition was preceded by this fight:

This is the fight that immediately preceded the shooting in the #CHAZ/#CHOP. Witnesses said there was heavy drinking throughout the night, then a conflict escalated into gunfire. The autonomous zone has failed. Time to reinstate law and order.pic.twitter.com/I0kOFgQvjF — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2020

There was a second shooting in the idyllic summer of love locale on Sunday night, leaving one person in critical condition. This was within 48 hours of a shooting that left the 19-year-old man dead and the other in critical condition.

The Chopistanis insist on taking the wounded to the hospital themselves.

One man who was there:

Seattle Police have not yet confirmed the second shooting but someone is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC with gun shot wound. Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not be able to verify at this time. Conflicting reports, will update with more information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

The police released this raw video from the first shooting.

Seattle Police released some body cams from the CHAZ/CHOP shooting last night. Freaking insane. https://t.co/sicGrJgfqC — Wade-n-Tarnation 🤠🚂 (@what_ntarnation) June 21, 2020