Chris Christie and Liz Cheney Are on the Same Mission

Chris Christie has pulled out of the running in the presidential race where he never took off, and Liz Cheney continues her mission as a failed congresswoman. They have the same mission – destroy Trump at all costs. They must want open borders, economic catastrophe, and loss of freedoms for us all. What else am I to think?

Chubby can’t tell the truth. He is quitting because he has no path to win and hasn’t since day one. That’s one lie. Chris Christie’s other lie is him saying he didn’t just want to be a voice against hate caused by Trump. He’s leaving because they want him to leave so Haley can get his voters. He likes to sound moral when he is the one who sold out his advisors on Bridgegate and his constituents on Beachgate.

He tries to present himself as moral in this next clip.

“There isn’t a path for me to win the nomination,” says Chris Christie, suspending his 2024 campaign. “I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the U.S. again, and that is more important than my own personal ambition,” he added. pic.twitter.com/wXDq0i3DUe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2024

This guy is a sick man. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 11, 2024

Liz Cheney also has Trump Derangement Syndrome. She’s smart, so she must want the communists and fascist globalists to win. She would rather allow Biden to take away our freedoms than let Trump win.

TDS is a real thing.

We must be very clear eyed about the threat we face and about what is required to defeat it. I have said since January 6th that I will do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump from ever again getting anywhere near the Oval Office – and I mean it. pic.twitter.com/L1L3mdjf5h — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 19, 2022

