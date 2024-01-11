WEF Predicts Disease X, 20 Times Worse Than COVID

In August, Professor Dame Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), told Sky News: “What we’re trying to do here is ensure that we prepare so that if we have a new Disease X, a new pathogen, we have done as much of that work in advance as possible.

They say they want to prevent another pandemic with vaccines and therapeutics. They originally focused on COVID and the testing of vaccines. Now, they monitor high-risk pathogens, including bird flu, monkeypox, and hantavirus, a disease spread by rodents.

One early success is the world’s first vaccine against Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a disease that’s spread by ticks and has a fatality rate of 30%.

Prof Harries said climate change and population shifts [illegal immigration promoted by the World Economic Forum and other global organizations such as the UN] are making another pandemic more likely.

I don’t know about climate, although I think it’s a crock. However, the forced population shifts are bringing third-world diseases to the West.

It sounds like a plan by someone who wants us all to be miserable and depopulated.

That brings us to today and the World Economic Forum Conference.

Here we go again: Klaus Schwab, the WEF, and the so-called global elites are preparing for “Disease X,” which they warn “could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic.” Of course, they would love that to happen because they think the world is… pic.twitter.com/Zp2gM2n11S — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 11, 2024

THE ANNUAL GREAT RESET MEETING IS HERE

The annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is already warning about disease X, this unknown disease that will be much worse than COVID. Our future global rulers will once again call for our enslavement for the collective good.

Pfizer’s corrupt. CEO Albert Bourla will be speaking. Depopulation advocate Bill Gates will continue blathering about his climate hoax. And John Kerry, we’ll discuss the energy transition that will destroy the West. Klaus Schwab, who greatly admires the Chinese government system, will sit down with a high-ranking Maoist official.

One of the panels will be preparing for disease X.

As the World Health Organization prepares to decide when a pandemic occurs for the entire world, they are predicting this nonexistent disease will result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus. Their predictions have a way of coming true right after they present them. Now, don’t dare suspect anything untoward, or you will be banned as a conspiracy theorist.

Doctor Tedros will speak. He wants to take us over as head of the World Health Organization with a Pandemic Treaty that basically can lock us down, put us in quarantine camps, make us get pandemic passports, and shut down our free speech.

Tedros is big on disease X and has partnered with Dr. Fauci and Jeremy Farrar, a total nut.

These people are serious, very powerful, and very rich.

The Scwabites must fear the awakening – check this out;

Klaus Schwab is complaining about our ‘Anti-System’ Movement. Good. Tell everyone about the Nazis that reside at the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/VWWX8skhzp — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 10, 2024

The WEF is impressively, stunningly, and shockingly accurate when predicting diseases. They predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out this excellent timeline, and you will see what I mean.

Related