Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team a “national embarrassment”

ABC’s Sunday morning talk show featured a panel of pundits who all want President Trump to concede before he has even had his day in court.

The worst was Governor Chris Christie who harshly criticized President Trump’s legal team.

“The president has had an opportunity to access the courts. And I said to you, you know, George, starting at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, if you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it. And what’s happened here is, quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” TheHill.com reported.

Calling the actions of the president’s legal team a “national embarrassment” is typical Christie. When Mitt Romney was running for President, Christie wouldn’t meet with him and his wife. He made it clear he wasn’t welcomed, but he did have a big hug for Barack Obama.

He’s also the guy who sat on the beach like a beached whale while he banned his residents from going to the beach.

Maybe Christie’s attacks are the reason the Trump legal team distanced from Sidney Powell.

He is such a self-promoting snake. He got his 30 pieces of silver for that interview.

With Republicans like this, we don’t have a prayer:

“Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election results, adding that the president’s legal team has been a “national embarrassment.” https://t.co/9HKDetYpa5 pic.twitter.com/zuGivUyqYo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 22, 2020