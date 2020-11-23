Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team a “national embarrassment”

ABC’s Sunday morning talk show featured a panel of pundits who all want President Trump to concede before he has even had his day in court.
The worst was Governor Chris Christie who harshly criticized President Trump’s legal team.
“The president has had an opportunity to access the courts. And I said to you, you know, George, starting at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, if you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it. And what’s happened here is, quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” TheHill.com reported.
Calling the actions of the president’s legal team a “national embarrassment” is typical Christie. When Mitt Romney was running for President, Christie wouldn’t meet with him and his wife. He made it clear he wasn’t welcomed, but he did have a big hug for Barack Obama.
He’s also the guy who sat on the beach like a beached whale while he banned his residents from going to the beach.
Maybe Christie’s attacks are the reason the Trump legal team distanced from Sidney Powell.
He is such a self-promoting snake. He got his 30 pieces of silver for that interview.
With Republicans like this, we don’t have a prayer:
“Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election results, adding that the president’s legal team has been a “national embarrassment.” https://t.co/9HKDetYpa5 pic.twitter.com/zuGivUyqYo
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 22, 2020
He is worthless, a big mouth snake in the grass.
I CAN’T THINK of a Greater National Disgrace than BridgeGate’s Chris Christie. I can’t use the same language here as I did on Parler, went something like “Fat F…k”
FIRST thing I thought of after his weekend DNC ass kissing tour, that fatal day just before the 2012 elections when, as Pres Trump pointed out, is “very good at kissing Barack Obama’s ass.” That love fest between Christie and Obama MADE MOST OF US throw up in our mouths.
There’s a saying I LOVE from the movie, Red October:
“I’m a politician which means I’m a cheater and a lair and when I’n not kissing babies I’m stealing their lollipops”
Christie is a PERFECT example .. except he doesn’t kiss babies, more like eating them. But perfect Karma, Chris Christie is FINISHED in politics. If he thinks he has helped himself (ONLY thing he cares abour) in any way he is DEAD WRONG. Dems will NEVER accept him, Republicans can NEVER trust him. I’m TELLING you, Chris Christie’s political career IS COOKED.
He is looking for a big job. Christie’s opportunism is revealed by his inability to cite reasoanble reasons for his opinion. He went on the show to give ABC what they wanted, an opportunistic statement.