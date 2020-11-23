NV Gov knows kids are killing themselves but might close schools anyway

Americans do not have basic civil liberties as governors act like kings in their fiefdoms without any public resistance.

In Nevada, Democrat socialist Governor Steve Sisolak is euphemistically calling for a “statewide pause.”

That ‘pause’ will occur for at least three weeks.

On Sunday, Sisolak tweeted, “As of today, 13 of 17 of our counties are flagged for elevated risk of transmission. In the beginning of October, only 2 counties were flagged. Our statewide positivity rate is at a record 16.5 percent, and as I mentioned, we’ve surpassed 2,000 deaths.”

Masks at all times, even indoors, is absolutely a step too far.

“Nevadans and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, whether indoors or outdoors, when not in the presence of someone who is part of their household” reported Fox News.

“No additional businesses will be closed” reports Fox News, “however, occupancy at both indoor and outdoor restaurants and bars occupancy will be reduced to 24 percent, No more than four people will be allowed at one table, and reservations will be required,” Sisolak said.

If the number of cases begins to slow, the government will assess loosening restrictions slowly, his eminence said.

New public gathering limits will not apply to school districts, as Sisolak acknowledged the huge negative effect on students.

CHILDREN ARE KILLING THEMSELVES

“We have seen more deaths by suicide among students this fall than in years prior, and it breaks my heart to share that victims have included students as young as 8 years old” said Sisolak.

Just the same, Sisolak states he will be forced to take “stronger action” if the trajectory continues.

It breaks his heart? But he will do it anyway? If the cure is worse than the illness, how can that be backed by science?

It’s completely arbitrary. Dr. Redfield, head of the CDC, said the children need to be in school.

Americans now know the children are getting sick at home.

“We decided how long we spend in a high-risk setting. We decide whether we are going to prioritize getting our kids into the classroom, allowing our businesses to operate by following responsible measures, and protecting our hospital system. If it doesn’t feel safe, it isn’t safe” said Sisolak.

If it doesn’t feel safe? That’s ridiculous.

Why is he referencing “we?” There is no “we.” He decided on his own like the authoritarian he is.