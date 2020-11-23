Senseless Slaughter in Chicago Continues with Mass Shooting

The senseless slaughter of Chicago’s citizens shows no signs of slowing down. Traditionally, when the hot summer weather cools down in the fall, the number of violent incidents drops. No so this year.



This weekend saw more than 50 people shot, with six of them dying from their wounds. That’s more than double the totals from last weekend.



CURBSIDE SHOOTINGS



Don’t stand on a street corner in Chicago. It will get you shot.



At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, there was a mass shooting when six people standing on a street corner were all shot by an unknown assailant. None of their injuries were life-threatening.



Later the same day, three people were shot while standing on another street corner. All are expected to recover from their injuries.



At 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, another four people were shot while standing on the sidewalk. One of the victims died.



Later in the afternoon, three people standing on the sidewalk were shot by someone in a passing car. All three victims are reported to be in good condition.



Do you see the pattern? All 16 of these people were just standing on the street corner minding their own business. That’s one-third of all the people shot in Chicago over the weekend.



DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS



Riding in your car in Chicago is just as dangerous. On Friday evening a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head as she sat in her car. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.



In a separate incident, another 35-year-old woman was shot at 3 a.m. Sunday morning while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive. The callous driver just dropped her off at the hospital and left. The woman refused to cooperate with police.



On Friday evening a 28-year-old man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



About 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in his car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital 10 hours later.



A 30-year-old man was shot Saturday night while driving his car. He died and ended up hitting a parked car. No word on the damage to the parked car.



Saturday evening someone walked up to a parked car and shot the driver and passenger. One man died and the other is in serious condition.



NO “SHOOTING-FREE” ZONES



So cross off “driving my car” and “walking down the street” from your list of things to do in Chicago. At least no children were shot this weekend. Although two teenaged boys were shot and wounded in separate incidents over the weekend.



Grocery shopping might be a little dicey, too. A man was shot Sunday afternoon just after leaving the Whole Foods store on North Kingsbury Street. Police believe the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other and the 23-year-old victim was caught in the crossfire.



Don’t drive your car, don’t walk down the street, and don’t go grocery shopping in Chicago. History has shown even sitting in your living room won’t keep you safe either.



What else is there to do? Where else can you go to stay safe? I know, go to a bar or a nightclub! What could possibly happen there?





Image from: chicagotribune.com

