Chris Christie Defends Mr. Wray & Harms Weaponization Case

The following comments by Chris Christie are a disgrace. He can have whatever opinion of his friend, Christopher Wray, or the Republicans at the hearing he wants. However, to use his megaphone to attempt to obliterate the argument that the FBI is weaponized is unacceptable.

After you watch the Chris Christie clip, there is an excellent clip from Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly gives a very great summary of the lies and the proof of the agency’s weaponization. It’s not a long clip. What Chris Christie did is worse than a disgrace. He put politics above country and truth.

On Wednesday, former New Jersey Governor and current 2024 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie launched a defense of FBI Director Christopher Wray. This came after the hearings with GOP Representatives grilling him. Christie called it theater.

Christie said it was “theater and people trying to raise money for campaigns” during today’s Judiciary Committee hearing.

That’s not accurate. During the grilling, Christopher Wray refused to answer questions about Biden’s corruption and the FBI indirectly censoring Americans’ social media. Mr. Wray either couldn’t remember, evaded the questions, or was downright dishonest.

Christie, who is in the presidential race to take down Donald Trump, made an impassioned defense for the FBI director, stating, “What you saw today, I think, was an animated and combative FBI director who’s defending the men and women who work for him every day and do a great job.”

That was a Christie deception. No one is attacking the men and women of the FBI. That’s a diversion. The allegations are against the leadership.

Christie praised Wray for his efforts in protecting the United States from domestic and international terrorism threats and tackling drug cartels.

The former governor commented, “So, yeah, I think Chris Wray has done a very good job. And I think, look, a lot of the stuff you see today, John is theater and people trying to raise money for campaigns.”

Christie and Wray have been friends for twenty years, which has clouded his judgment and his moral fiber, such as it is.

HARMING THE WEAPONIZATION CASE

There are real and justified concerns about the weaponization of the FBI, and Christie deliberately gave Democrats a talking point nullifying all of it.

Christie is acting against the Republican Party at this point.

If nothing comes of this, and we only have more angry hearings for nothing, then it is theater. We need to see some impeachments.

Here are a few clips. You decide if Christie’s right or not.

Definitely, listen to the first clip with Sid Rosenberg and Bill O’Reilly. Whether you like O’Reilly or not, this is an excellent summary demonstrating Wray’s corruption. It’s a must.

Today my name and my case were referenced several times while Christopher Wray testified for @RepTroyNehls at the FBI Weaponization Hearing. People have wondered why I was FBI raided, jailed, charged, and had my life destroyed- but Ray Epps has faced no consequences. I don’t… pic.twitter.com/gDfFXNIqMS — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 13, 2023

Sparks fly inside House Judiciary hearing as @RepMikeJohnson GRILLS FBI Director Wray over censorship of online dissent: “Your agents pulled it off the internet. That’s what the evidence in the court has found.”🔥 pic.twitter.com/XYASVC1xC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2023

07.12【FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies at an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee-02】The FBI forced social media platforms to suppress important subjects, like the laptop, the lab leak theory of COVID-19’s origin, and so on.… pic.twitter.com/BwSh7dK9n9 — 华夏有光Light (@YXiong01489234) July 13, 2023

Matt Gaetz enters Hunter Biden smoking-gun WhatsApp message into Congressional record, then EXPOSES FBI Dir Wray about it UNDER OATH during testimony: “You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?”pic.twitter.com/VjzZXGcVfJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2023

