Biden Represents the US Stupidly in Vilnius, Lithunia

We’ve followed Joe Biden on his embarrassing journey through Europe, and now we have more from Vilnius. He had called Ukraine’s president Vladimir, could barely walk, and was constantly confused, even about how to leave a stage.

In case you’re wondering why he’s on this trip, it’s laughably to strengthen NATO. That’s not a joke.

Vilnius was just as bad. Joe had his prearranged list of reporters to call on, which you can watch in the first clip.

Biden pulls out his pre-selected list of reporters to call on at his “press conference” in Finland pic.twitter.com/6UyhslMbqQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

He took two whole questions.

CNN’s @ArletteSaenz: “You’re seeing the GOP grappling w/ tying abortion rights to defense issues, incl. a block on military promotions by @SenTurberville. What does this say about U.S. military readiness?” Biden calls it “ridiculous,” “irresponsible,” & “jeopardizing” America pic.twitter.com/ncdsHaxPv2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2023

He lied as usual. Republicans are NOT trying to tie abortion to defense spending. It is Democrats who are attempting to shove through various funding initiatives for abortion as part of the NDAA.

These lies are par for the course.

This was one of his worst comments:

“NATO will soon have 32 free… standing… will be free… 30 free… 32… free… standing… members… standing together to guard our peoples in our territories!” Biden said. He has said that in the past, although a little more coherently, it’s the opposite of the truth. He has divided Americans and the people of the world.

Biden struggles with his teleprompter: “Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30-free… 32 freestanding member standing together to defend our people and territory.” pic.twitter.com/3gDEFYJ7jn — MRCTV (@mrctv) July 12, 2023

Here’s another creepy brain malfunction:

Biden’s brain malfunctions as he attempts to read from his script in Finland pic.twitter.com/1ihaXinIh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Why would anyone ask Biden a question? It’s pointless between his mental problems and his dishonesty.

Biden freaks out on a Finnish reporter: “I didn’t say we couldn’t guarantee the future! You can’t tell me whether you’re gonna be able to go home tonight!” pic.twitter.com/9b0KysU43e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

As Biden dares nuclear nations to strike and our borders are wide open, he claims climate change is the “only existential threat.”

BIDEN on climate change: “It’s the only existential threat humanity faces and we don’t have a lot of time.” pic.twitter.com/FhMEjLl0bh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Here he is not answering questions.

“Mr. President, is peace in Ukraine possible as long as Putin remains in power? Mr. President, did Chinese hack any sensitive information?” Biden sits in silence as the press is kicked out of the room in Finland. pic.twitter.com/3RkMYwz69e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

COCAINE

And in case you’re wondering about the cocaine fiasco, the Secret Service says they could not find the culprit and that there were no fingerprints or DNA on the bag. In other words, the cocaine belonged to a Biden, probably Hunter.

BREAKING: The Secret Service has ended their investigation into the bag of cocaine found at the White House, finding no suspects. This is your sign that the culprit was almost certainly Hunter Biden. Let’s call this what it is: A cover up. According to former acting… pic.twitter.com/nvdEeI4V8H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2023

Related